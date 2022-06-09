ST. CHARLES — Hazel “Sissie” Pecolah Duke, 77, of St. Charles passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born May 25, 1945, to the late Luther and Rose Lee (Gilkey) Earl. She attended Union Temple General Baptist Church and spent some time working at Tradewater Nursing Home in Dawson Springs. She loved being outside fishing, taking care of her flowers and her vegetable garden, and making sure that the hummingbirds had enough to eat. She also enjoyed quilting, but her family was her heart and time well spent.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Earl, Pete “Rabbit” Earl, Jim Earl, William “Dude” Earl, David Earl, Floyd “Spud” Earl, Bobby Earl, and Jerry Earl, and sisters, Lou Whitledge, Faye Sneed, and Helen Bean.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Larue Duke; son, Bill (Sharon) Duke of Shepherdsville; daughter, Sandra (James) Thomason of Dawson Springs; grandchildren, Branden Kembel, Jennifer Duke, Kayla (Justin) Armstrong, and Taylor Duke; great-grandchildren, Nora Armstrong and soon-to-be baby, Duke Armstrong; sister, Bill Adamson of St. Charles; brother, Kenny Earl of Providence; and many loved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. David Hoard and Bro. Danny Earl officiating. Burial will follow at McKnight Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Justin Armstrong, Richie LaPradd, Travis Greer, James “Shorty” Bean, William “Bobo” Adamson, and Fabian Dickerson. Honorary pallbearers are James Thomason and Branden Kembel.
