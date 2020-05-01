JD Uzzle, 77, of Earlington, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Muhlenberg County to the late JC and Janie Uzzle.
He had retired from South Hopkins Coal Company, where he had worked as a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Uzzle; and eight brothers and sisters.
Mr. Uzzle is survived by his wife, Faye Uzzle of Earlington; his son, Jamie Vandiver of Earlington; two daughters, Terrie Piper of Earlington and Jennifer Dunlap and her husband, Bryan, of White Plains; one sister, Lou Stanley and her husband, Rodger, of White Plains; one brother, Grover Matheny of White Plains; two granddaughters, Whitney Brandon and her husband, Joe, and Kenya Moriss and her husband, Kyle; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Jordan and Jake Brandon, and Kolie, Kensley, and Karson Moriss.
Pallbearers will be Rodger Stanley, Jerry Lizzle, Greg Pendley, Bob Stroh, Jackie Cobb and Bryan Dunlap.
Funeral services will be private.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
