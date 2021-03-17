SLAUGHTERS — Cynthia Lynn Sutton, 56, of Slaughters, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She worked at Sebree Nursing Home as a nurse and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Stevie Sutton Jr.; mother Jean Jones; son Jordan of Slaughters; daughter Lauren Michelle Jackson; and sister Amy Gower.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Zion Brick Church Cemetery, Slaughters. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
Memorial contribution: Zion Brick Church Cemetery Fund.
