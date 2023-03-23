DAWSON SPRINGS — Izella Pearl Martin, 85, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro. Ms. Martin was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Olney to the late Henry Justin Martin and Gracie Pearl Davis Martin. She worked for and retired from General Electric after 33 years of service. She attended the Dunn Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Novella Lynn, Roetta Huddleston, and Barbara Martin (infant), and six brothers, Amon Martin, Gene Martin, Donald Martin, Gayle Martin, John Martin, and Anthony Martin.
Ms. Martin is survived by two sisters, Annette Cummings (Robert) and Bernedette Scott (Meldel), both of Dawson Springs, and a brother, Dan Martin of Dawson Springs.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Rev. Bobby Sellers officiating the service. Burial will follow in Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Chad Plunkett, Dustin Plunkett, Mendel Scott, Sammy Huddleston, Timothy Martin, and Wayne Martin.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.