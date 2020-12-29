Pastor Johnny A. Hibbs, 71, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born in Dixon, on Jan. 30, 1949, to the late Otto and Linnie Morrow Hibbs.
Pastor Hibbs had recently retired from ministry after 53 years and served 10 different General Baptist churches. Also, he was a missionary to Jamaica and Juarez, Mexico and was an Assistant International Missions Director.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, June Branson and Judith Riggs; and one brother, Sonny Hibbs.
Pastor Hibbs is survived by his wife of 53 years, Teresa Clark Hibbs, of Dixon; his children, Kristi Daniel and her husband, David, Kati Griffin and her husband, Brad, and Mark Hibbs and his wife, Katie; one sister, Connie Brown; his mother-in-law, Melba Clark; two brothers-in-law, Duane Clark and Kenny Riggs; one sister-in-law, Sandra Hibbs; grandchildren, Cameron Hibbs, Olivia McMahon, Owen McMahon, Kaitlin and Brandyn Greenwell and Carstyn, Mikala and TJ Puckett, Ben and Jalyn Puckett, Bradley and Mariana Puckett and McKinlee, Michael and Megan Griffin and Clay, Laura Jo Griffin and Aleigha and Jeremiah; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be a closed private ceremony with immediate family only.
Pallbearers will be Michael Griffin, Ben Puckett, Bradley Puckett, TJ Puckett, Brandyn Greenwell, and Duane Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to General Baptist International Ministries 100 Stinson Drive, Popular Bluff, MO 63901 or contributions may be made to a church of the contributor’s choice.
Reid-Walter Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
