Freddie Lee Wilcox, 100, of Earlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born in McHenry on May 18, 1919, to the late Daniel and Ola Lee Wilcox.
Mr. Wilcox was a member of Earlington First Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran and had served during World War II. He was a member of UMWA, VFW 5480, E.W. Turner Masonic Lodge 548 and the Earlington Civic Club. He had worked as a coal miner for Andalex for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wandene Wilcox, in 2012; a sister, Charlotte V. Wilcox Welch; and a brother, Eugene Wilcox.
Mr. Wilcox is survived by one son, Thomas W. “Tom” Wilcox, and his wife, Cathy, of Murray, and their son, Thomas W. Wilcox Jr., and his wife, Melissa, of Cypress Springs; one daughter, Jerri Lou Wilcox, and her daughters, Dana Weber, and her husband, Thom, of Osawtomie, Kansas, and Laurie Jones, and her husband, Josh, of Earlington; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, and burial with military rites performed by the 101st Airborne Division of Ft. Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with Masonic services at 6 p.m., and from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Earlington First Baptist Church Youth for Centrifuge Camp, 114 Moss Ave., Earlington, KY 42410
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
