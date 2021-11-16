Letha Lee Baize, 83, of Madisonville, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
Letha was a member of Living Waters Church of God in Madisonville.
Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Bruce and Kim (Joseph) Crofton; sons, Keith Riley, Danny Baize and Darrell (Amy) Baize; sister, Glenda Dugger; and brother, Marshall (Carolyn) Lee.
Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation: From Noon until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
