Letha Lee Baize, 83, of Madisonville, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.

Letha was a member of Living Waters Church of God in Madisonville.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Bruce and Kim (Joseph) Crofton; sons, Keith Riley, Danny Baize and Darrell (Amy) Baize; sister, Glenda Dugger; and brother, Marshall (Carolyn) Lee.

Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation: From Noon until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.