Dr. Robert Walter Morrison, 69, of Madisonville, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home.
Dr. Bob pastored many churches over his life including Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he was also a member.
Survivors: wife of 51 years, Fran Huemmer Morrison; daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Bryant, Kristin (Philip) Goodloe, Robin (Bobby) Murray, and Kelly Cloern; brother, Michael Morrison; and sister, Laura Tripp.
Service: 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church, and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
