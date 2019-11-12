BOONVILLE, Ind. -- Brenda Kaye Carter, 76, of Boonville, formerly of Hopkinsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home in Boonville.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1943 in Spencer County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Chester and Beatrice (Blair) Lewis.
Brenda was best known for being a world traveler and always fashionably dressed. She also enjoyed fishing, riding her motorcycle, gardening and going to lavish casinos. Brenda worked for Phillips Dodge for 25 years and spent the latter part of her working career as a co-owner/operator of several pawnshops in Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jackie Carter; her son, the Rev. Rick L. (Susie) Dimmett Sr.; grandsons Rick (Stephanie) Dimmett Jr., Joshua (Jennifer) Dimmett and Joseph Dimmett; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn and Kaleb Dimmett; stepchildren Joey, Angela and Donna; five stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved aunt, who raised her since she was 16, Arlia Mae Greenfield.
Services to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Chapel Church in Brenda's name.
Koehler Funeral Home of Boonville, Indiana is entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.
