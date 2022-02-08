Helen Cunningham Tolliver, 52, of Madisonville, died on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: David Tolliver, husband of 38 years, and her children, Mysti Whicks, Chrysti Tolliver, Dustin Tolliver, and Anna (David Lynch) Tolliver.
There will be no service. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
