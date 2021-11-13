OWENSBORO — Brenda Lee Avery, 53, of Owensboro, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, due to an automobile accident. She was born Dec. 25, 1967, in Madisonville to the late Henry D. Jennings Sr. and Joyce Jennings. Brenda was a pastor’s wife and a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Church. She dearly loved her husband, kids, grandkids and her church. Brenda loved Starbucks and family vacations to the Smokies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Shirley Avery.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Pastor Keith Avery; children Whitney (Nathan) Winstead, Bethany (Jaymen) Embry, Ryan (Autumn) Avery and Jessica Avery; 10 grandchildren, Gabby, Haydon, Jordan, Hailey, Riley, Reagan, Savannah, Chloe, Caitlyn and Hattie; two brothers, Henry (Lori) Jennings Jr. and Michael (Debbie) Jennings; father-in-law Joe Avery; sisters and brothers-in-law Billy and Andrea Avery, Kenzel and Kathy James, Randy and Charlotte Osman, Scott and LaDonna Haller, Ricky and Tammy Avery, Paul and Misty Avery, Rebecca and Joey Burch, Glen and Amy Avery and DeWayne and Shelly Avery; and 37 nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Apostolic Lighthouse Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
