Patricia Franklin Schofield, 75, of Washington, DC died on February 23, 2022, at her home following a long illness.

Survivors: husband, William Schofield; and a sister, DeNell (Edward) Storms

Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the

funeral home.

There will be a memorial for Mrs. Schofield in Washington, DC at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.