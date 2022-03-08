Patricia Franklin Schofield, 75, of Washington, DC died on February 23, 2022, at her home following a long illness.
Survivors: husband, William Schofield; and a sister, DeNell (Edward) Storms
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the
funeral home.
There will be a memorial for Mrs. Schofield in Washington, DC at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
