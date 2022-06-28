DAWSON SPRINGS — Carroll M. Cunningham, 75, of Dawson Springs passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born October 30, 1946, in Madisonville to the late Wanda Lee Loney Lemke. He enjoyed watching TV, drinking coffee, doing word search puzzles, eating, and his greatest love was chocolate. Carroll had a great sense of humor and was loved greatly by his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, James “Tommy” Cunningham.
Survivors include his stepfather, Leo N. Lemke of Dawson Springs; sisters, Patsy Meredith of Boonville, Indiana, Vikki (Vic) Myers of Onarga, Illinois, Vera (Joseph Sr.) Todd of Madisonville, and Josie (Lonnie) Mathis of Dawson Springs; stepbrother, Leo J. Lemke of Dawson Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Jessup officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Joseph Todd, Sr., Alex Mathis, Chris Richey, Jason Smith, Lonnie Mathis, and David Groves.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
