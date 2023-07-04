Alex Louis Drake, 57, of Madisonville, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at his residence. He worked at various country clubs and Hollis Detail Shop.

Survivors: daughters, Alexis (Bobby) Johnson and Adriena White; son, Andrew (Teneka) Stafford; brothers, James Civils, Edward (Vonnel) Drake, Herbert Drake, Bradley Drake, Kenneth (Pete) Drake, and William Scisney; sisters, Diane Taylor, Jennifer Civils, Dorothy Tandy, and Jennifer (Robert) Boyd; stepbrother, William Scisney; stepsister, Sharon Scisney Foster; and companion, Donna Hughes.

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Earlington. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.

Mason and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.