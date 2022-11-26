MADISONVILLE — Henry Anderson Hilburn, 83, of Madisonville died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired construction manager for Nooter-Erikson and attended Powers Chapel General Baptist Church and was a lifelong member of Local 40 Boilermakers.

Survivors: children, Troy Allen (Danita) Hilburn, James Ray (Lori) Hilburn, Henry B. (Kathy) Hilburn, Gina Kay Hilburn, and Steven Scott Hilburn; brother, Lamar Hilburn; and sister, Ann Godwin.

Service: Noon Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

