MADISONVILLE — Henry Anderson Hilburn, 83, of Madisonville died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired construction manager for Nooter-Erikson and attended Powers Chapel General Baptist Church and was a lifelong member of Local 40 Boilermakers.
Survivors: children, Troy Allen (Danita) Hilburn, James Ray (Lori) Hilburn, Henry B. (Kathy) Hilburn, Gina Kay Hilburn, and Steven Scott Hilburn; brother, Lamar Hilburn; and sister, Ann Godwin.
Service: Noon Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
