Jack Whitledge, 93, of Providence, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
Jack was born in Clay on April 30, 1927, to the late Raymond and Ethel Whitledge.
He was a coal miner for over 40 years.
He was a member of White Oak General Baptist Church in Clay.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Whitledge; two sons, Michael Whitledge and Benny Whitledge; and two brothers, B.J. Whitledge and Bill Whitledge.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Williams, of Providence; a son, Rodger Whitledge, of Madisonville; two sisters, Patsy Cherry (Tom), of Lexington, South Carolina, and Ida Jo Porter, of Huntingburg, Indiana; four grandchildren, Katie Collins (Jody), Travis Whitledge (Chelsea), Lacey Whitledge and Cody Whitledge; five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Brother Rick Oakley officiating. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 12 p.m. til service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
