Tillie Heady Cole, 83, formerly of Providence died July 10, 2020, at Baptist Health.
Survivors include her daughter, Dana Chandler.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Providence.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com. Please wear a mask and follow all mandates to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
