Thomas Ray Adams, 65, of Dawson Springs, died on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Tommy worked in the coal mines for 46 years until he retired in 2019.
Survivors: wife, Neda Poe Adams; daughter, Leann (Steven) Giese; son, Jason (Erin) Adams; and a half-brother, Dennis Adams.
Service: 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
