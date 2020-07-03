Lavon Kay Shellenbarger Croasmun, 65, of Madisonville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.
Kay attended Providence Church of Christ.
Survivors include her mother, Elaine Buckalew Schellenbarger; daughters Andrea Young and Cassandra Croasmun; son David Wayne Shellenbarger; brother Philip David Shellenbarger; and sisters Louann Hemminger and Laura Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Providence Church of Christ (2500 Jolly Liberty Road, Providence, KY 42450), with Pastor Chip Palmer officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
The visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service hour Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
