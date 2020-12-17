Diane Loretta Tapp Mason, daughter of the late Aioise and Dorothy Tapp Posey, was born May 13, 1959, and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She attended Providence High School. She worked at Versakleen Cleaners, Hoover and Speed Queen for many years. She was presently employed with IAC with 20 years of service.
Diane professed her love in Christ and joined Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Providence under Pastor Herbert Haynes. She remained at Pleasant Hill until May 2005, and then moved her membership to Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville. Pastor Norris Mills was the pastor at that time. Diane was a faithful member at both churches. At Eastview, she loved to sing in the choir and was also in the Greeters Ministry.
She is preceded in death by her father, Aloise Tapp; mother Dorothy Tapp Posey; and her grandson, Trevon.
Diane leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Minister Robert R. Mason Jr.; daughter Jackquest Vanway (Anthony) of Evansville, Indiana; stepson Corey Mason of Madisonville; sisters Betty Jean Thomas (Lavon) of Providence and Stacie Tapp of Louisville; brothers Kenneth Chandler of Evansville, Indiana, James Tapp of Nebo and Daniel Tapp of Princeton; aunt Delores Woolfork (Jimmy); grandchildren Vania and JaQuan of Evansville, Indiana, and Amari Mason of Madisonville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She will be missed.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Marable Temple COGIC in Providence. Burial will be at Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday. Services have been entrusted to Mason and Sons Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
