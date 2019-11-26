Ruby Jeanette Griffin, 72, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Jan. 27, 1947, to the late Claude and Ruby (Hicks) Ladd, she was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved her cats. Her family was her heart though.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Lonnie Wayne Griffin; and beautiful granddaughter, Alexis Carol Griffin.
Survived by son, Edward (Jennifer) Griffin, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughter Le Ann (Billy) Thomas, of Hanson; four grandchildren, Noah and Ashlynn Thomas, Tamara (Charlie) Winfrey and Chelsea Griffin; and three sisters, Judy Hunt, of Marion, Myrtle Adams, of Dawson Springs, and Claudia Norris, of Dawson Springs.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Charleston First Baptist Church with Bro. Patrick Yates officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. A private burial at Lafayette Cemetery in Hopkins County will follow at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.