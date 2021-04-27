EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Joyce Ann Whitfield, 88, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Madisonville, died at Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to the late Bird Lanham and Mae Owens Lanham. She was also preceded in death by her husband Dewey Whitfield and one daughter, Valerie Wise.
She worked for Sears customer service for over 20 years. She enjoyed yard sales, antiques, and working in the yard.
She is survived by one son, Chris Whitfield, of Evansville; one sister, Beverly Steckler, of Earlington; five grandchildren, Matt Whitfield, Scott Whitfield, Bryce Whitfield, and Braden Whitfield and Annie Stevens; six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donation may be made to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society or the CureSearch for children’s cancer research.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
