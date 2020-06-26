Carl Veazey, 69, of Hanson, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Sept. 29, 1950, in Madisonville to the late Justin Leroy Veazey and Eleanor Edith Depue Veazey. Carl graduated from Madisonville High School in 1968 and then attended Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He retired after 33 years from the United States Postal Service and was owner and operator of Carl Veazey Monuments. He formerly worked for the Hopkins County Board of Education as a substitute teacher and a bus driver. Carl was the former Hopkins County Historian and was an active member of the Hopkins County Historical Society and the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. He was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher. He was a selfless humanitarian whom was always looking out for the greater good of others. He loved to tell stories and talk about the past, and when you met him, it was like meeting a friend for life, a friend that would always keep you laughing.
Survivors include his wife, Beckye Joines Veazey; son Justin Veazey of Morehead; daughter Emily Veazey of Madisonville; brother David Leroy (Nancy) Veazey of Ocala, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe and Judy Clark of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his four-legged girl, Coco.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating. Burial to follow at Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jerry Duncan, Alan Duncan, Danny Coffman, Buddy Farmer, Steve Ashby and Tom Dearmond. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Adkins and Dick Blue.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Hanson United Methodist Church, P.O. 55, Hanson, KY 42413 or the Carter Creek Cemetery Fund, 225 Carter Creek Road, Greenville, KY 42345.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
