Jonathon Wayne Mason, 36, of Madisonville passed away Oct. 31 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born March 1, 1985, in Hopkins County to Judy Miller Clark and the late John Arthur Mason Jr. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Michael Edward Miller.
He loved Harley Davidson’s and mechanic work. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Clayton Mason; his mother, Judy Clark Miller and stepfather, Mike Miller; his sons, Kolton (Autumn) Adams of Owensboro, Ale Juarez of Madisonville, Kyle Mason of Madisonville, Riley Mason of Madisonville, and Jayveon Tapp of Madisonville; his sisters, Carrie (Shaun) Shelton of Hanson, Kimberly Miller of Madisonville, and Amber Clayton of Madisonville; nieces, Faith Shelton, Haley Shelton, Shala and Ericka George.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 5 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Trawick officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kolton Adams, Ale Juarez, Chad Hopper, Shawn Shelton Jr. Joey Carlisle, and Mike Miller.
