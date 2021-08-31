Mary Ann Gamblin Brothers, 69, of White Plains died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical in Leitchfield.
Survivors include son, Tommy Brothers; stepchildren, Teri Matheny, Brian Brothers and Darren Brothers; and sisters, Karen Kirkwood and Lori Littlepage.
Service: 12 p.m. Tuesday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation: After 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
