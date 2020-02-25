Kathy Marie Averill, 56, of Providence, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at the Lucy Smith King Hospice Center.
Kathy was born on Feb. 23, 1963, in Madisonville, the daughter of Sammy Clinton Crowell and Mary Edith Lamb Crowell.
Kathy enjoyed animals and being outdoors. She was very artistic, and she graduated from Webster County High School.
Kathy is survived by her parents, one daughter, Terina Langston, of Nebo, one son, Clinton Campbell, of Providence, her daughter-in-law, Brittney Campbell, of Madisonville, her sister, Debra Garrett, of Dixon, four grandchildren, Zoey Alexis Langston, Darrian Louis Langston, Bentley Tyler Campbell, Kinslee Isabell Campbell, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Melton Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour at Melton Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.melton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.