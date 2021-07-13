NEBO — Debby Henry 72, of Nebo, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home in Nebo. Debrah Ann Henry was born February 2, 1949 in Island, Kentucky to the late Carl Thomas and Georgia Pearl Nevitt Henry. Debby retired after 36 years of service from General Electric in Madisonville and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Debby was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Journie Hope Davis and by a sister, Carla Hinton.
Survivors include a son, Daniel Davis (Heather Hope) of Nebo; a daughter, Ashley Gamblin (Paul) of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Ainslee Gamblin, Landon Gamblin and Maylee Davis; and a sister, Cindy Brown (Malcolm) of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tab Cook officiating. Friends may visit with Debby’s family from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
Debby’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Debby Henry family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Debby Henry, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Debby at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.