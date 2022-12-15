MORTONS GAP — Bro. Grover Cleveland Gibson, 99, of Mortons Gap, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. He was a Pentecostal pastor and a coal miner.

Survivors: wife, Flora Bell Majors Gibson; son, Bobby Cleveland Gibson; daughter, Peggy Haggard Vanover; stepson, Gilbert Brown; brothers, Fred (Sue) Gibson and Doug (Velma) Gibson; and sisters, Barbara Holeman and Ruthie (William) Burden.

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.