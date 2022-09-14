DAWSON SPRINGS — Rowan Slade Oliver, 9 months old, of Dawson Springs, passed into the Heavenly realm Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 8, 2021, the son of Joseph Alex Oliver and Keilei Queen.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Bobby Cotton, and his paternal great-grandfather, Steve Oliver.
Survivors include his parents; maternal grandmother, Kandi Cotton, and maternal great-grandmother, Sue Cotton, both of Dawson Springs; paternal grandmother, Tara Scott of Providence; paternal grandfather, Zak Oliver of Eddyville; paternal great-grandmother, Darlene Moore (Shawn) of Nebo; paternal great-grandfather, Troy Jennings; paternal great-great-grandmother, Mary Jane Dale of Marion; maternal uncles, Braxton and Bobby Joe Cotton; paternal uncle, Dre Scott; and paternal aunt, Lonna Scott.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Donnie Howton officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Bobby Joe Cotton and Dre Scott. Honorary pallbearers include Braxton Cotton and B.J. Cotton.
