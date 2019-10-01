Johnny Wayne Reynolds, 70, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in Madisonville to the late Elizabeth Nevitt and John Jefferson Reynolds. Johnny was a U.S. Army veteran and was owner and operator of Johnny Reynolds Electric. He was of the Christian faith. Johnny enjoyed playing golf, traveling on vacation and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Nevitt; and his grandson, Benjamen Saige Snyder.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Vicki Reynolds; son Patrick (Cara) Reynolds of Owensboro; daughter Jennifer (David) Snyder of Sturgis; sisters Sharon (Ricky) Carter of Madisonville, Sheila (Ralph) Kirkland of Alabama and Tammy (Larry) Loveless of Bethel, Ohio; brothers Tony (Linda) Reynolds of Madisonville and Kenny Hayes of Hanson; grandchildren Nichole, Gabbi, Bryson and Christian Snyder and Kaelyn, Paxton Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating and Jimmy Sexton assisting with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A burial to be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville at a later date. The visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Johnny's memory to Baptist Health Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
