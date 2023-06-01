HANSON — Vivian Louise (Ockerman) Carneal, 81, of Hanson, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Corbin to the late Lucy and Earl Ockerman. Vivian was a dedicated high school English teacher and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a passion for singing and could often be found engrossed in a book when not singing.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Carneal, and her sister, Lucy Madison (née Ockerman).
Vivian is survived by her children, Gene and Carol, and grandchildren, who will cherish her memory and carry on her legacy.
The family is arranging a private memorial service in honor of Vivian’s life.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that expressions of sympathy be made through contributions to the library at Hanson Elementary School or a charity of your choice.
The Carneal family is also gathering remembrances and messages of support through Legacy.com to celebrate Vivian’s life and the impact she had on those around her.
