Logan David McKnight, 18, of Dawson Springs, passed away on November 24, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. McKnight was born in Madisonville, to Jason and Ashley Purdy McKnight. He was a 2021 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a freshman at Western Kentucky University. He participated in several high school sports programs and especially loved playing on the high school basketball team. Additionally, he was an outdoor sportsman and particularly loved deer hunting. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his parents, Jason and Ashley McKnight, of Dawson Springs; a brother, Jett McKnight, of Richmond; and a sister, Kara McKnight, of Dawson Springs; maternal grandparents, David and Brenda Purdy, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Michael and Darlene McKnight; paternal grandmother, Joyce Winstead; and paternal great-grandmother, Joyce Martinez, all of Dawson Springs; maternal uncle and aunt, David and Erin Purdy, Jr.; paternal uncle and aunt, Tim and Suzi McKnight; paternal aunts, Rochel McKnight and Rihanna McKnight; paternal uncle, Ryan McKnight; maternal cousins, Brooke Purdy and Levi Purdy; paternal cousins, Will McKnight and Wes McKnight.
He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Manuel Vidal Martinez and his maternal great grandparents, Ethel and Cecil Purdy; maternal cousin, Jordyn Purdy.
There will be a public funeral service for Logan David McKnight on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to be held in the gymnasium of Dawson Springs High School at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Trent C. Keeton, DSHS Principal Mr. Todd Marshall and former DSHS basketball coach, Chad Burgett, officiating. Burial will follow at the Shyflat Tabernacle Cemetery, northern Christian County. Active pallbearers include, David Purdy, Jr., Ayden David, Braxton Cotton, Skyler Clark, Cole Collins and Gage Smiley. Honorary pallbearers include Landon Pace, Levi Purdy, Ethan Huddleston, and Drew Davis.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks will be required. Friends unable to attend the Funeral Service may view on beshear funeral home facebook.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
