William Samuel Ramsey, 78, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab in Madisonville. He was a self-employed merchandiser and a member of Lonestar Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by a daughter, Judy (Roger) Martin; two sons, Walt (Marianne) Ramsey and Edwin Samuel Ramsey; two brothers, John (Kay) Ramsey and Earl (Jeannette) Ramsey.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Visitation: Noon Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
