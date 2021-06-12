Shirley Simmons Myatt, 90, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Clinton to the late Nona Batts Simmons and William Egbert Simmons. Shirley was the former owner and operator of Myatt’s Drapery Service in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She enjoyed hand stitching quilts and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Myatt; three sisters; two brothers; and her granddaughter, Miranda Myatt.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Willyerd of Madisonville; sons Paul Myatt of Lake Ozarks, Missouri, and Jeff (Debbie) Myatt of Doniphan, Missouri; two sisters; three brothers; granddaughters Debbie (Stephen) Enoch of Madisonville and Megan (Dusty) Colclasure of Jonesboro, Arkansas; grandson Travis Myatt of Nashville, Tennessee; great-granddaughters Irelane and Gracie Enoch, Nicolette and Carlee and Mila Colclasure; several nieces and nephews; and her dog and loving companion, Katie Blue.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at Memorial Gardens in Poplar Bluff at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
