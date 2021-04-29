Lester Thomas, of Versailles, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away April 22, 2021, at Taylor Manor nursing home in Versailles at the age of 94.
Lester was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Caldwell County to Ruby and Mary Alice Thomas. He grew up as one of 10 siblings on a farm in Western Kentucky and never lost his love of farming and the outdoors. In 1948, after serving in the Army during World War II, he married Eva Smith, who preceded him in death in 2013 after 65 years of marriage.
Lester was known for his love of life, compassion for others, obsession with UK basketball and his devotion to family, friends and the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church. He had a wonderful sense of humor, infectious laugh and absolutely loved to talk to everyone — including total strangers. He always grew an enormous garden, because he wanted to not only can and freeze enough to get through an apocalypse, but also to be able to share generously with his kids, friends and neighbors. He loved cooking and had a virtual love affair with food.
When he officially retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after a long career, he didn’t slow down. In his mind, there were always things to be done — farming, helping his children, entertaining the grandkids and church work to name just a few. He was an incredibly hard worker but always found time to help out others. The word “no” didn’t seem to be in his vocabulary.
His was a life well lived, and he will be lovingly remembered by all who were lucky enough to know him.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Ken) Perry and Joyce (Al) Adkins; three grandchildren, Brian (Kathryn) Perry, Craig (Candice) Alderson and Cheryl (John) Slone; and three great-grandchildren, Dakota Davis, Summer Lighthall and Madelyn Perry; and one sister, Alice Dean (Allen) Redden.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, May 7. The family very much appreciates your love and prayers and desires your participation through the safe viewing of the service virtually.
To view the virtual service, “Google” beshear
funeralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options after 11 a.m. Friday, May 7. A “Memorial Video” celebrating his life will additionally be placed on beshearfuneralhome
facebook by selecting “videos” prior to the day of the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Craig Alderson, David Beshear, Dakota Davis, Brian Perry, Ken Perry and Trevor Sewell. Honorary pallbearers are Al Adkins and John Slone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church or Taylor Manor Nursing Home.
