George “Buddy” Crowe Duncan, 86, of Madisonville, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the retired as a senior master sergeant from the U.S Air Force. He also was an employee of the Department of Defense.
Survivors: wife, Shigeko Duncan, and sister, Cecilia Gooch.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow. Visitation: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
