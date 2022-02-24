Lucretia Arnett, 59, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Born April 28, 1962, she was the daughter of Lurena Johnson. A loving mother of three, Lucretia was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, and she incorporated that into her motherhood. She was loved and adored by all close to her.
Lucretia is survived by her three children, L’Mer Owens, Jaron Owens, and L’Dawn Arnett; eight grandchildren; her mother, Lurena Johnson; sister, Monica Brody; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held for Lucretia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Mason and Son Funeral Home with viewing from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A mask is required for attendance.
Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
