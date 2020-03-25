Ione Hendrix, 75, of Charleston, died Tuesday, March 23, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include three daughters, Anita Ann Summers, April Hendrix Cullen and Taresa Gail Linton; and one son, Jesse Wayne Hendrix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental required social distancing, there will be a private visitation and private service and burial for Ione Hendrix on Wednesday. A private burial will be at Dunn Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Judes Hospital.
