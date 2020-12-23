NEBO — Angela Dawn Howell, 45, of Nebo, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her spouse, Jeff Christmas; daughters Ashley Miles and Hayley Bowman-Hart; sons Austin Hart and Rayven Lee Bowman; and sisters Karen Covington and Misty Howell.
Graveside service: Noon Wednesday at Miller Cemetery. Burial to follow. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Family and friends are asked to wear face coverings, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited based on current state guidelines. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
