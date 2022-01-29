Martha Hope Stone, 76, of Clay passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was a member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors: daughters, Stephanie Chrisman (Dave) and Bunny Perryman (Tony); son, Steve Stone (Valeri); sisters Linda Price (Craig) and Donna Adamson; and brother, Dennis Williams (Leisa).
Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
Burial to follow in Rocksprings Cemetery. Visitation will be 10
a.m. til service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences
can be made at www.van
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.