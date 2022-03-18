Angela Delaine Hunter-Smith, 58, of Madisonville, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Saint Louis, Missouri, she was born February 2, 1964, to the late Percy Hunter II and Ellen Vetres Rorer Hunter. She had attended Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville and retired after 20 years as a school bus driver for Hopkins County Board of Education. She was a graduate of MNHHS.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories her husband of 27 years, D’Aaron “Smitty” Smith of Madisonville; sons, Eric (Roxanne) Hunter and Jordan Hunter both of Madisonville; daughter, Meagan (Deandre) Smith-Bess of Providence; brother, Percy Hunter III of Madisonville; sisters, Sharon (Rickey) Herndon of Madisonville and Deborah (Meeshack) Ray of Saint Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Elliott Mortuary Chapel in Madisonville. Evangelist Sherri Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. A mask is required upon entry.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her professional services and arrangements.
