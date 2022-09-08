HANSON — Rodger Dale Dawson, 72, of Hanson, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 20, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Pauline Francis Tanner Dawson and Albert Elvis Dawson. He was formerly a coal miner at Pyro. He enjoyed horseback riding, boating, and riding motorcycles. Rodger was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Kay Miller; brother, Hank Garland Dawson; and brothers-in-laws, Kenneth Ezell and Terry Wayne Miller.
Survivors include his son, Justin Dale Dawson of Hanson; brother, Steve Allen (Linda) Dawson of Hanson; sister, Trudy Ann Ezell of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Carla Kay Dawson of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Shocklee officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Matt Dawson, Troy Miller, Kenny Ezell II, Jeff Ezell, Bryson Harris, and Ryan Richardson. Honorary pallbearer is Shaun Guinn.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
