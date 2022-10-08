NORTONVILLE — Elizabeth Anne England, 79, of Nortonville passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1943, to the late Edward and Mary (Nicholls) Banach of Illinois. She was a member of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church in Nortonville. She enjoyed a quiet and simple life reading her Bible, working puzzle books, or watching old westerns. She always enjoyed visits and time with her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Doug England; sister, Georgianne Crossler; and two stepdaughters, Kathy England and Lisa Overfield.
Survived by her son, Doug (Cathy) Bonick of Plainfield, Illinois; daughter, Theresa (Harry) Crick of Nortonville; stepson, Bobby (Tammy) England of Madisonville; stepdaughter, Barbara England of Morganton, North Carolina; several step-grandchildren; sister, Meri (Les) Herndon of Ossian, Indiana; and brother, Ronald (Hannelore) Bonick of Lockport, Illinois.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville, with Bro. Barry Noe officiating. Burial will follow in Whitfield Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
