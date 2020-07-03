Angeline Childress Horne, 92, of Hanson, KY passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 14, 1928 in Virginia to the late Stewart Childress and Vertie Childress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer R. Horne; one son, Danny R. Horne; and daughter, Carol Emery.
Angeline was a member at Grapevine Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, thrift shopping, painting, cooking, and ballroom dancing.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheridan (Nathaniel) Herron of Hanson; one sister, Shirley Campbell of Port Orange, FL; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and fifteen great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Vaught officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dean Vaught, Michael Payne, Ethan Horne, Justin Horne, Brady Herron, Tim Emery, Scott Baker, and Dustin Vaught.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
