Carol S. Hanke, 69, of Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away Monday Morning at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born April 7th, 1951 to the late Earl Burcher & Betty Weinburgh
Carol worked as a retail/grocery clerk, married and survived by her husband George P. Hanke of 46 years. She is also survived by her children Richard Todd Hanke, Tabitha Dawn Hanke, and George Hanke Jr; three sisters, Dayle Smith of Madisonville, Sharon Lobel of Madisonville & Kathy of Florida; one brother, Lee Burcher of California, five grandkids.,Bailey Nance of Madisonville, Myles Hanke of New York, Jessica Hanke of New York, Cortny Hanke of New York & Cheyenne Francois of Madisonville, KY & three great grand kids Emeri Nance of Madisonville, Kai Hanke of New York, & Eliza Young of New Young.
Memorial services will be held at Sharon Lobel’s residence 629 Hanson Street, Madisonville,KY,42431. Friday the 22nd, at 2:00 p.m. All family & friends are welcome, food & drinks along with balloon let off. Please have a mask & wear bright colors.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
