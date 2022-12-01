DALTON — Mary Leatrice Brown McNeily, 93, of Dalton, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She worked at different accounting firms and was the office manager at Beshear Funeral Home.
Survivors: sons, Michael (Linda Clark) McNeily, Douglas McNeily, Jonathan (Denae Watson) McNeily, and Jason (Dee Ann Rucker) McNeily, and sister, Ruth E. Buchanan.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Dalton Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
