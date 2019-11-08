William Everett Lantrip Jr., 82, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born on March 22, 1937, in St. Charles to the late Ethel Elizabeth Messamore Lantrip and Joseph Everett Lantrip. He retired as a coal miner with Charolais Coal Company and attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. Junior loved collecting, loved his dogs and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anna Lou Potts Lantrip; his daughter, Leigh Ann (Dean) Guzman of Newburgh, Indiana; sisters Mary Agnes Keys of Georgia, Dorothy Orten of Madisonville and Shirley Vaughn of Dawson Springs; brother Jimmy Wayne Lantrip of Owensboro; grandsons William Dean Guzman and Matthew Lee Guzman; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held privately at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with his family giving his eulogy. Burial followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The visitation was from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Junior's memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
