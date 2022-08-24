LOUISVILLE — Jerry Wayne Love, 81, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Ashbyburg to the late Benny and Dortha Love. As a young man, he worked in the coal mines of Western Kentucky, New Mexico, and Wyoming. He would later serve as a bus driver with the Oldham County School System, where he faithfully cared for those who had special needs.
Jerry will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His faith as a Christian was witnessed through his dedication to family and the local church at Ballardsville Baptist Church in LaGrange.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Love; brother, Paul Love; and sister, Wilma Teddar.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ann M. Love; son, Dr. Jeff Love (Heidi); daughter, Janet Palmer; grandchildren, Joshua Love (Brianna), Brandon Baxter, Justin LoTempio, Julia Parrish (Josh), J. Austin Love (Julie), Katie Palmer, John Palmer (Jenna), and Luke Love; sister, Jewel Trujillo; and daughter-in-law, Chris Rasmussen Love.
Funeral services in honor of his life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. EST Friday, August 26, 2022, at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville. Burial will follow at Oakley Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
