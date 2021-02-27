LOUISVILLE — Thurman R. Powell, 51, of Louisville, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Madisonville. Thurman Powell attended Madisonville High School. Thurman’s passion was his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lillie Mae Powell; his sisters, Angela Mcnary, Claudette Umoessien and Sharon Dean; and brothers Claude Powell and Don Powell.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brittany Powell, Meagan Dickerson, Lillian Powell and Michael Powell; his sisters, Karen Swift, Audrey Powell and Kimberly Reddick; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thurman will have a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
