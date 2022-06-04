NORTONVILLE — Jean Ann Killough, 67, of Nortonville passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born March 12, 1955, to the late Rollie Bullock and the late Erma Woodruff Bullock. Jeanie was a member of Oak Hill Pentecostal Church. She worked at Goodyear for many years and then earned her Master’s degree from Murray State and Walden University to become a teacher at South Hopkins Middle School. Jeanie was always thinking of others, cooking for people, lending a helping hand, and just generally trying to help them carry their load. Her favorite thing was being “Gammy” and traveling with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, David, Montie, Rudolph, and Paul Curtis Bullock.
Survived by her husband, Donald Killough; sister, Mary Smith; children, Jaime (Jason) Randolph and Jedediah (Angel) Killough; grandchildren, Caleb Randolph and Ella and Clark Killough; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, June 6, 2022, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum in Madisonville with Bro. Chris Manning officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope 2 All food bank or to Mahr Cancer Center.
Condolences to the family and donation addresses are available at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
